The Comic Strip Presents : The Hunt For Tony Blair (edited with no pauses) 2011

The Hunt for Tony Blair is a one-off episode of The Comic Strip Presents..., a British television comedy, which was first shown on Channel 4 on 14 October 2011. The 60 minute film was written by Peter Richardson and Pete Richens and presented in the style of a 1950s film noir. It stars Stephen Mangan as the former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, who is wanted for murder and on the run as a fugitive from justice. The film received its world premiere at the Edinburgh International Television Festival in August 2011. ©Channel 4 2011
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt2063812/
Mirrored - Randall Felton