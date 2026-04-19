We must pay attention that the enemy has not abandoned his enmity" - Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf

"We must pay attention that the enemy has not abandoned his enmity. The enemy is certainly in ambush, certainly seeking to inflict harm and has not despaired of this. Every day, a new plot and mischief comes out of his sleeve."

— Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf

Adding:

Behind Trump's confident public posture on the Iran war, the Wall Street Journal reports (https://archive.is/20260419043343/https://www.wsj.com/politics/national-security/trump-public-bravado-private-fear-59814dca) a president gripped by fear, distraction and no clear exit strategy.

When a U.S. jet was shot down over Iran on Good Friday, Trump screamed at aides for hours. Images of Jimmy Carter's failed 1979 hostage rescue were haunting him. Aides kept him out of the Situation Room during the rescue operation because, a senior official said, his impatience wouldn't be helpful.

Trump had told his team before the war that Iran would capitulate before closing the Strait of Hormuz, and that even if they tried, the U.S. military could handle it. He was wrong on both counts. He has since marveled at how easily it was shut down, telling aides: "A guy with a drone can shut it down."

Notably, as early as late March, before the plane was even shot down, Trump had already ordered his negotiating team to find a way to start talks, according to the WSJ. The public threats and the private reality were moving in opposite directions.

The war itself was partly Netanyahu's sell. After a persuasive February briefing from the Israeli Prime Minister in the Situation Room, Trump said he trusted the military to pull it off, pointing to the swift U.S. operation in Venezuela as proof it could work. In Iran, he was shown clips every morning of explosions across Iranian terrain and remarked to advisers how impressive the military was, seemingly in awe of the scale of the bombs. But he had done little to sell the American public on the war, and soon grew frustrated that his administration wasn't getting enough external praise.

He resisted ordering the capture of Kharg Island, the launch point for 90% of Iran's oil exports, telling aides the troops would be "sitting ducks." His threat to destroy Iranian civilization was improvised, with no input from his national security team. His Easter morning post telling Iran to "Open the F***in' Strait," which included "Praise be to Allah," was also unilateral. Afterwards he asked aides: "How's it playing?"

The two-week ceasefire was announced less than 90 minutes before his own 12-hour ultimatum expired.

As the war dragged on and poll numbers dropped, top aides repeatedly urged Trump to stop giving impromptu media interviews, telling him his contradictory statements were only convincing the public he had no coherent strategy. Trump agreed briefly, then resumed. His chief of staff Susie Wiles pushed him to address the nation to reassure the public he had a plan. Trump resisted, asking what he would even say, admitting he couldn't declare victory and didn't know where the war was going. He was eventually persuaded, delivering the April 1st address. It didn't move public opinion.

Meanwhile Trump held meetings about the White House ballroom he is building, attended midterm fundraisers hours after the war began, and at a donor reception mused aloud about awarding himself the Medal of Honor, citing as justification a scary landing in Iraq during his first term. His press secretary said he was joking.

"We are witnessing astonishing military successes that do not add up to victory," said Kori Schake of the American Enterprise Institute, who served on George W. Bush's National Security Council. "That is squarely on the president and how he's chosen to do his job, lack of attention to detail and lack of planning."





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