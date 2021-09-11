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President Biden Has Officially Established A Federal Dictatorship – FULL EMERGENCY SHOW! 9/10/21
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482 views • September 11, 2021
Remember, Biden is nothing more than a globalist puppet carrying out a planetary plan to establish a global ID system tied to the Covid-19 vaccine passport. Meanwhile, Xi Jinping has labeled Soros a criminal terrorist!
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