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PANDEMIC HOAX PREDICTED IN 2012 UK OLYMPIC CEREMONY
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170 views • January 07, 2021
PREDICTIVE PROGRAMING is all around us. TV, Movies even Olympic Ceremonies.
WATCH UK 2012 Olympics Ceremony. Was a rehearsal for the pandemic.
How does the NWO get a One World Government and a One World Currency?... They need a Worldwide event for their excuse. THE PLAN-DEMIC..
WATCH UK 2012 Olympics Ceremony. Was a rehearsal for the pandemic.
How does the NWO get a One World Government and a One World Currency?... They need a Worldwide event for their excuse. THE PLAN-DEMIC..
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