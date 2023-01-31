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THREAD🚨 #PfizerFiles
Florian Dagoury — the world's top static breath-hold freediver who held his breath for 10:30 — was diagnosed with myocarditis after his Pfizer mRNA shot.
His resting heart rate doubled, and his diving performance decreased by 30%.
https://twitter.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1619856341904035840