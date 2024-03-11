POW/MIA Remembrance Ceremonies with David Hoffman

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.
David Hoffman is a Vietnam Veteran and a Pastor. He started the POW/MIA Remembrance Ceremonies over ten years ago for Prisoners of War & Missing In Action soldiers.
For questions about POW/MIA Remembrance Ceremonies you can email David Hoffman at [email protected]
