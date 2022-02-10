Miles Guo: I will move to London to fight UBS in court

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
2/9/2022 Miles Guo:To recover the wealth, dignity, and justice that the Chinese people have lost in the past 70 years, I will make myself a person that owns nothing and will move to London to fight UBS in court. After that, I will go to Japan to fight against the CCP at close range and will let the people across Communist China hear my voice directly