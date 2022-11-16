Core Objective Of Xi's Meeting With Biden Is To Stop The Taiwan Policy Act

https://gnews.org/articles/521403
Summary：In his grand live broadcast on November 13, regarding the meeting between Biden and Xi Jinping during the G20 summit, Miles Guo said that the core objective of Xi is to stop the Taiwan Policy Act of 2022.In order to stop the Taiwan Policy Act once and for all, Xi Jinping may offer the following in exchange.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.