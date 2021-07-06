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Rev 2:9 Look into the Talmud. This is NOT an anomaly, it is a widely held ideology.
https://www.biblebelievers.org.au/talmud1.htm
Coincidence?
Jeffery Epstein, Harvey Weinstein, Les Wexner, Bronfman family, Mega Group, Ghislaine and Robert Maxwell family , Steven Speilberg, Matt Brunel, David Geffin, Rick Rubin, Phil Specter, Alan Dershowitz, Robert Pollard, Bernie Madoff, Roman Polanski, Diane Feinstein, George Soros, Howard Stern, Chuck and Amy Schumer family, Katie Couric, Jeff Zucker, Mark Zuckerberg, virtually all porn industry owned, virtually all rap startup owned, central banking, Teva pharma (supply all transgender hormones and most fentanyl) etc, etc.