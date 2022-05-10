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چرا ما ممنوع التصویر شده ایم؟
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43 views • May 10, 2022
حجم حملات مزدوران #کانونهای_قدرت به #رضا_هازلی و برنامه مشترکش با آقای #شهبد_امیری برای چیست؟چه رازی در گفته های منست که مزدوران مرا ممنوع التصویر کرده اند؟ راه چاره چیست؟ و راه های آلترناتیو برای رساندن صدای من به هم میهنان چیست؟ پس از مدتها سکوت می خواهم با دوست وطن پرستم شهبد امیری که به خاطر قطع برنامه مشترکمان و فروش #کانال_یک به #اسرائیل از همه مسئولیت هایش در آنجا استعفا داد،گپی بزنم و بگویم که ما واقعا هستیم ما دکور زیر پرچم شیر خورشید برای تحمیق میهن پرستان نیستیم ! ما تاجر سیاسی و فاحشه سیاسی نیستیم ما عشق مان واقعا #ایران است و برنامه گسترده کردن تلویزیون #مهرایران را داریم.
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http://mehriran.tv
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https://www.brighteon.com/channels/Me...
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https://t.me/RezaHazeli
[email protected]
[email protected]
Tel: +49 1788549216
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