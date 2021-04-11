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Bill Gates Admits To Being Pro Human Depopulation In Several Video's
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137 views • April 11, 2021
Here's several small clips from video's showing Gates admitting he wants to depopulate the planet using vaccines, the healthcare system and abortions. He also admits he was raised in a house that was pro-abortion, at the time it was radical, which explains some things.
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