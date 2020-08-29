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The Covid-19 Vaccine Creates Genetically Modified Humans
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207 views • August 29, 2020
Boy.....Have they got a vaccine planned for us.
The plan is to use this one on us like lab rats......with devastating results.
Dr. Carrie Madej gives an overview of what the evil ones have in store for vaccine recipients.
The plan is to use this one on us like lab rats......with devastating results.
Dr. Carrie Madej gives an overview of what the evil ones have in store for vaccine recipients.
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