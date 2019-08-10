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Dr Corsi Decodes The News 10-08-19
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4 views • October 17, 2019
Join Dr. Corsi today as he continues to dive deeply into the UkraineGate hoax, giving unique insight into the origins and key players in the continuing soft coup to oust President Trump, and Dr. Corsi shares blow by blow details of his appearance in federal court last week to move forward his $1.6 billion civil suit against the Mueller gang.
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