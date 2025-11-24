Is America Destined for Civil War 2.0?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is Last Years Movie Civil War moving towards becoming next years reality? With Last Weeks Open Rebellion towards Our Commander in Chief Donald Trump by a Dirty Half Dozen Washington Deep State Democrats with Military Backgrounds Calling for members of the U.S. Military to defy Trump's So Called Unlawful Orders without giving any examples or proof of any such orders given by Trump is the Podesta Plan now unfolding into Civil War 2.0 in America?