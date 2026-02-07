Iran FM Abbas Araqchi Criticizes Israel, Urges Sanctions & Accountability at Doha Forum - today

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FULL SPEECH: Iran's FM Abbas Araghchi Criticizes Israel, Urges Sanctions & Accountability at Doha Forum - DRM News - from today, Feb 7th.
Iran's Araghchi Speaks At Al Jazeera Forum In Qatar’s Doha After US Talks In Oman.
The 17th Al Jazeera Forum held in Doha from Feb. 7 to Feb 9th, 2026.
Iran’s foreign minister slams hypocrisy over Israeli military expansion
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi slammed the double standard allowing Israel to expand its military while other countries in the region are demanded to reduce their defensive capabilities. Araghchi spoke at the Al Jazeera Forum in Doha, a three-day event focusing on geopolitical shifts in the Middle East.