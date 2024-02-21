Nick Fuentes on Israeli BLACKMAIL:





Israel seeks to escalate the conflict in the Middle East.





"When Israel says if Hezbollah doesn't leave, we will destroy them, that is just as much a threat against Hezbollah as it is to the United States" 🇮🇱🇺🇸

https://archive.ph/cPFum





