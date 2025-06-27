© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🇮🇷/🇮🇱 Israeli Channel 13: 'There were a lot of Iranian missile hits on IDF bases, in strategic sites that we still don't report about. It created a situation where people don't realize how precise the Iranians were and how much damage they caused in many places.'
Source @Middle East Spectator
