Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Great Commission/Growing like Jesus - 01/22/2023
8 views
channel image
The Prophecy Club
Published Tuesday |

Sunday Message: Growing like Jesus

Sunday Teacher: Prophet Leslie Johnson


Sunday School Message: The Great Commission

Sunday Teacher: Tony Collet


For more information about the Spirit of Prophecy Church please go to:http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/


For Tithes and Offerings please visit:

https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church

Keywords
great commissionleslie johnsonspirit of prophecy churchsopcgrowing like jesustony colet

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket