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Another False Flag Exposed.
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189 views • May 23, 2022
GITMO TV, [5/22/2022 2:00 PM]
ANOTHER
🔥FALSE FLAG EXPOSED🔥
Do your own Research- THE TRUTH WILL SET YOU FREE
CHANNEL DISCLAIMER:
HIGH CRIMES, TREASON &
CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY
CAUSES EXECUTION - PERIOD!
🔥WHERE THEY GO ONE
🔥THEY GO ALL
🔥TO TRIBUNAL
supported by
@GitmoTV
@TRIBUNALSforJUSTICE
@ExposeThePEDOSendTheCABAL
https://t.me/exposthePedos/175580
ANOTHER
🔥FALSE FLAG EXPOSED🔥
Do your own Research- THE TRUTH WILL SET YOU FREE
CHANNEL DISCLAIMER:
HIGH CRIMES, TREASON &
CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY
CAUSES EXECUTION - PERIOD!
🔥WHERE THEY GO ONE
🔥THEY GO ALL
🔥TO TRIBUNAL
supported by
@GitmoTV
@TRIBUNALSforJUSTICE
@ExposeThePEDOSendTheCABAL
https://t.me/exposthePedos/175580
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