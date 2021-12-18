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X22 Report B 12. 17. 21.
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50 views • December 18, 2021
Ep. 2655b-Sometimes You Must Sacrifice Yourself,The Enormity Of What Is Coming Will Shock The World
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The [DS] is throwing everything they have at Trump, they thought they removed him from office, they didn't he sacrificed himself to put everything in motion. The election fraud is being produced and the criminality is being exposed. The pandemic narrative is falling apart, the [DS] is making the last push to get everyone vaccinated, they will make it very difficult thru this winter, they will make the people suffer so they fold. The [DS] players are now trying to get ahead of the story, [LP] is panicking, something big is about to drop and the enormity will shock the world.
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All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Get The Ultimate Portable Floodlight For Work, Camping Or The Outdoors
http://www.lytebug.com
Use Promo code X20 for 20% OFF ^^^
The [DS] is throwing everything they have at Trump, they thought they removed him from office, they didn't he sacrificed himself to put everything in motion. The election fraud is being produced and the criminality is being exposed. The pandemic narrative is falling apart, the [DS] is making the last push to get everyone vaccinated, they will make it very difficult thru this winter, they will make the people suffer so they fold. The [DS] players are now trying to get ahead of the story, [LP] is panicking, something big is about to drop and the enormity will shock the world.
Prepare Today And SAVE $100
Off A Off 3-Month Kit
My Patriot Supply
http://preparewithx22.com
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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