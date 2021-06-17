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2021 FEB 04 Dr. Madej, COVID Jabs took major shortcuts there’s no shortcuts to anywhere worth going.ia
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11 views • June 17, 2021
2021 FEB 04 Dr. Madej, COVID Jabs took major shortcuts there’s no shortcuts to anywhere worth going.ia
Full interview Planet Lockdown
Addresses the mRNA Gene Coding Injections of Moderna and Pfizer
This sit-down interview with Carrie Madej reviews the topics of the Gene Coding Injection vaccine, freedom and where we are headed.
This interview was done as a part of the full-length documentary. We are releasing the full interview for the betterment of public understanding of the situation.
Length 43:04 Minutes
Original source: The full film, when released, will be available at https://www.PlanetLockdownFilm.com
Full interview Planet Lockdown
Addresses the mRNA Gene Coding Injections of Moderna and Pfizer
This sit-down interview with Carrie Madej reviews the topics of the Gene Coding Injection vaccine, freedom and where we are headed.
This interview was done as a part of the full-length documentary. We are releasing the full interview for the betterment of public understanding of the situation.
Length 43:04 Minutes
Original source: The full film, when released, will be available at https://www.PlanetLockdownFilm.com
Keywords
gmoanti-whiteciacommunismchemtrailjesuitrothschildholohoaxagenda 219-11marxismbankers warscfrevent 201killer vaccinessatanic pharmazionist new world orderlgbtq agendafeminist movementevil education systempoisoning waterj p morgan familyevil rockefeller foundationisrael apartheidjewish domination of america and rest of the world
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