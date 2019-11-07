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2A: Pregnant Woman & 76-Yr-Old Man Defend Their Families
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24 views • November 07, 2019
Pregnant woman defends her family from armed home invasion using AR-15 & 76 year old man defends his family from armed invasion using a shot gun. But Democrats in Virginia, basking in their total control of government, are promising gun control as MS-13 gang threatens an entire school in Maryland sanctuary county
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