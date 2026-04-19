Paul’s Pre-Conversion Persecution: Religious Zeal, Institutional Power, & the Path to Transformation

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The New Testament portrays Paul’s pre-conversion persecution of early Christians as zealous enforcement, not compensated work. His transformation is analyzed through psychological lenses, exploring remorse, realignment, and possible opportunism, contrasting divine intervention accounts.
Read the essay at Real Free News https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/pauls-pre-conversion-persecution
#PaulPersecution #ReligiousZeal #ConversionAnalysis #BiblicalTransformation #ApostleShift
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