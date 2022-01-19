Annie Winston Creates The Bully Busters Journal Series to Battle Bullying

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TAKEAWAYS
How Annie’s past bully trauma helps create the characters in her books
The Bully Busters Journal book series empowers bullied children
Biblically inspired stories provide a firm foundation for kids of all ages
Where can you go to find refuge in the midst of being bullied
🛠 ANNIE’S TOOLS AND RESOURCES
Bully Buster Journals book: https://www.bustbullies.com/get-your-discount1
Find all of Annie’s books + free Daniel Boone Book: https://anniewinston.com/books/
Book Annie to speak: https://anniewinston.com/schoolvisits/
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🔗 CONNECT WITH ANNIE WINSTON
Website: https://anniewinston.com/
Website: http://www.bustbullies.com/
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LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/annie-winston-9303557b
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Speaker Profile: https://www.scbwi.org/speakers/annie-winston
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