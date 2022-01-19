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Annie Winston Creates The Bully Busters Journal Series to Battle Bullying
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1 view • January 19, 2022
Children’s Author Annie Winston knows full well what it’s like to be continuously harassed. During her high school years, she dreaded going to lunch. Name calling was just the beginning. Today, she’s using her past horrendous bullying experience to create a series of books tackling the bully debacle head-on. Joining forces with Adventures in Odyssey’s illustrator Gary Locke, together they created the Bully Buster series encouraging youth to base their identity in Christ. Annie gives parents the red flags to look for to determine if their child is the victim of bullying and the importance of having a close parent-child relationship.


TAKEAWAYS

How Annie’s past bully trauma helps create the characters in her books

The Bully Busters Journal book series empowers bullied children

Biblically inspired stories provide a firm foundation for kids of all ages

Where can you go to find refuge in the midst of being bullied


🛠 ANNIE’S TOOLS AND RESOURCES
Bully Buster Journals book: https://www.bustbullies.com/get-your-discount1
Find all of Annie’s books + free Daniel Boone Book: https://anniewinston.com/books/
Book Annie to speak: https://anniewinston.com/schoolvisits/
Donate to Jazzed About Reading: https://bit.ly/JAZZEDdonate

🔗 CONNECT WITH ANNIE WINSTON
Website: https://anniewinston.com/
Website: http://www.bustbullies.com/
Website: www.jazzedaboutreading.org
Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/anniewinstonofficial/
Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/jazzedaboutreading/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/annie-winston-9303557b
Instagram: https://instagram.com/anniewinston_author?utm_medium=copy_link
Speaker Profile: https://www.scbwi.org/speakers/annie-winston

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Keywords
bullyingharassedgary locketraumaname callingcyberbullyingtina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showannie winstonbully bustersadventures in odyssey
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