We Have Been Warned - TOTAL Control By Central Banks Gregory Mannarino

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Liberty and Finance with Gregory Mannarino
June 21, 2023
Central banks control everything because they control the money, says market trader and commentator Gregory Mannarino. "They run the world," he says, "Everything else is just a side show." And economic indicators are pointing to hard times ahead, including erratic action in the debt market. "The debt market is the greatest threat to the world economy," he notes, "it's massively unstable." Central banks are likely to step in to save the economy and in the process reduce people's financial freedom. Mannarino discusses how to protect our liberty and finances in these trying times.
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INTERVIEW TIMELINE:
0:00 Intro
2:30 Awareness
9:41 Bond market
17:30 Liquidity
23:50 Dow/gold ratio
30:00 New reserve currency
23:30 It's a game
35:19 Freedom
47:57 Miles Franklin
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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kr73NpHfU90