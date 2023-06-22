Create New Account
We Have Been Warned - TOTAL Control By Central Banks Gregory Mannarino
Published a day ago

June 21, 2023


Central banks control everything because they control the money, says market trader and commentator Gregory Mannarino. "They run the world," he says, "Everything else is just a side show." And economic indicators are pointing to hard times ahead, including erratic action in the debt market. "The debt market is the greatest threat to the world economy," he notes, "it's massively unstable." Central banks are likely to step in to save the economy and in the process reduce people's financial freedom. Mannarino discusses how to protect our liberty and finances in these trying times.


INTERVIEW TIMELINE:

0:00 Intro

2:30 Awareness

9:41 Bond market

17:30 Liquidity

23:50 Dow/gold ratio

30:00 New reserve currency

23:30 It's a game

35:19 Freedom

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kr73NpHfU90

marketsstock marketworld economyfinancecontrol the moneycentral banksfinancial freedomgregory mannarinodebt marketmannarinoliberty and financeunstability

