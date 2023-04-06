Absolute Truth, How Divine Love Path Changes You Physically and Your Entire Life, Chakras Opening and Development on Natural vs Divine Love Path, Physical Body Ailments Release, Iridology

Original:https://youtu.be/thM2r6pBzJk
20090927 Overview of Divine Truth - Secrets Of The Universe S2P1
Cut:
00m20s - 8m57s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
“THE EYES ARE THE WINDOW INTO THE SOUL.”
@ 04m30s
“IF YOU LONG FOR DIVINE LOVE - IF YOU LONG FOR GOD’S LOVE, IF YOU LONG FOR A CONNECTION WITH GOD, ALL THESE OTHER THINGS THAT YOU’RE SEEKING WILL BE ADDED TO YOU.
@08m00s
