Absolute Truth, How Divine Love Path Changes You Physically and Your Entire Life, Chakras Opening and Development on Natural vs Divine Love Path, Physical Body Ailments Release, Iridology

Original:https://youtu.be/thM2r6pBzJk

20090927 Overview of Divine Truth - Secrets Of The Universe S2P1





Cut:

00m20s - 8m57s





Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com













“THE EYES ARE THE WINDOW INTO THE SOUL.”

@ 04m30s





“IF YOU LONG FOR DIVINE LOVE - IF YOU LONG FOR GOD’S LOVE, IF YOU LONG FOR A CONNECTION WITH GOD, ALL THESE OTHER THINGS THAT YOU’RE SEEKING WILL BE ADDED TO YOU.

@08m00s







