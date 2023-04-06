Create New Account
Absolute Truth, How Divine Love Path Changes You Physically and Your Entire Life, Chakras Opening and Development on Natural vs Divine Love Path, Physical Body Ailments Release, Iridology
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Published a day ago |

Original:https://youtu.be/thM2r6pBzJk

20090927 Overview of Divine Truth - Secrets Of The Universe S2P1


Cut:

00m20s - 8m57s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com




“THE EYES ARE THE WINDOW INTO THE SOUL.”

@ 04m30s


“IF YOU LONG FOR DIVINE LOVE - IF YOU LONG FOR GOD’S LOVE, IF YOU LONG FOR A CONNECTION WITH GOD, ALL THESE OTHER THINGS THAT YOU’RE SEEKING WILL BE ADDED TO YOU.

@08m00s



Keywords
fearspiritualitynew agereflexologychakrassimpleiridologysoul foodirisabsolute truthdeep tissue massageone with goddivine love pathnew new agesoul healingsoul searchsoul developmentfeel everythingsoul transformationbuddhist wayhindu waymuslim waychristian wayeyes the window into the soul

