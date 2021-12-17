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Why Are the FDA & Pfizer REFUSING to Release Vaccine Data for 75 Years?
GalacticStorm
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274 views • December 17, 2021
Civil rights attorney Aaron Siri is demanding answers and transparency from Pfizer. He represents dozens of doctors and medial professionals — from the nation’s most prestigious institutions — who all wish to conduct a critical review of the vaccine but are unable to thanks to Pfizer and the FDA. Apparently, it would take over 75 YEARS for Pfizer to review and release the documents in question — even though it only took the FDA 108 days to do the same before approving the vaccine for public use, Siri explains. He tells Glenn why this lawsuit is SO important for ALL Americans…

Note: The content of this clip does not provide medical advice. Please seek the advice of local health officials for any COVID related questions & concerns.

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vaccinesfdapandemicglenn becklaw suitpfizerplandemic
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