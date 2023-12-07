Why Antisemitism Is Growing In The West

The entire world media seemingly has selected the side of Palestine in a war that has nothing to do with the Western world. What do they do, they insult Israel all the time. The average person believes Israelis are only Jews so by extension when they hate israel, they're now hating jews.

I am not coming at this video as somebody who has selected aside in this ridiculous battle, I'm simply here to tell you why anti-Semitism is at an all-time high. It is the media telling you to be anti-Semitic and the general public listening to the media and doing what they're told like good little sheep.

Anybody who takes a side in this Israel and Palestine conflict should be ashamed of themselves you're making yourself look like a fool and you're not putting energy into your own life. By all means do what the media says, but your life is going to suck when you do.





