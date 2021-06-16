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Van Morrison: For Clarity Part 2 - Outlining the current Government hypocrisy [15.06.2021]
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81 views • June 16, 2021
Note: Hey Van, Are you on drugs, do you have abstinences symptoms from drugs, do your asshole itch or have you got the experimental Satanic JAB (twice) like your friend Eric Clapton like a true brainwashed guinea pig ?
You are Dreadful to look at...
AND YES, I'm born (1964) and raised with Van Morrison's musik and like it a lot but this is Dreadful to look at...
11,262 views•Jun 15, 2021
Van Morrison
235K subscribers
https://youtu.be/NC2HXH8g44U
You are Dreadful to look at...
AND YES, I'm born (1964) and raised with Van Morrison's musik and like it a lot but this is Dreadful to look at...
11,262 views•Jun 15, 2021
Van Morrison
235K subscribers
https://youtu.be/NC2HXH8g44U
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