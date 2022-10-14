COVID Vaccine Increased Cardiac Deaths in Young Men by 84%

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https://gnews.org/articles/t53496504
Summary：10/10/2022 FL Surgeon General: If people could have known COVID vaccine would increase cardiac deaths in young men by 84%, nobody would want to take the shots. COVID can be terrible, but we don't give people medications that kill them