Título Original: Maduk ft Veela - Ghost (Kerrigan's Anthem) [FREE DOWNLOAD]
Publicado em YT, 18 de Fevereiro de 2012
Créditos: Maduk, VEELA
Publicação Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tEA2prf_x48
Descrição Original do Autor:
2 065 206 vues 18 févr. 2012
Sarah Kerrigan cosplay handmade by Veela.
Lyrics:
"Hey commander, can you unplug me?
Just for a minute, I need some privacy."
Headset off and stretch her neck out
Down the rocks to her head's safe house
"Yeah, I remember it all
Leave and shut out my calls,"
The air was so dusty
Her armour getting rusty
She found thoughts she'd never had
Her young ones were just as bad
She winced at her weapon
And hold it to
Hole in her heart, feel like a lady
Fingers apart, cold, rugged and waiting
"I can't believe it, Jim, how did you know where to find me?
I kept the feelings in and really thought it had cost me.."
Drops in her goggles aren't of love
Something's really wrong and it feels awful
And even though her body's back to normal
She once was a villain and it's hiding in her soul
"I don't want to know what
She did, she is not who I am
At least that's what I thought
Now I'm second guessing
I can't put my gun down
My suit's getting heavy
Something wants to be released
Something dark inside me
Dark familiarity"
She open her eyes and watched the ruins
And thought of her life and her love to lose
She shook out her lenses, they'd want her back soon
The moments alone becoming scarce and few
Sure, she could fight, but she's getting visions
Deeds that were unspeakable and personally did
She couldn't pose a threat to the Ghost like this
He rescued her once now it's her turn to save him