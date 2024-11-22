​Meus Outros Canais:

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/gab_figueiro

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/gabfigueiro

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCx2Q5RBUONYO5A7vYxVOZ2w

COS.TV: https://cos.tv/channel/33700942577575936

MGTOWTV: https://www.mgtow.tv/@gabfigueiro

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/d254x5zSWGQo/

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Libertar_09:7

Chainflix: https://www.chainflix.net/channel/29870/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gabfigueiro

Gan Jing World: https://www.ganjingworld.com/s/3gQe1ogXA6

Fruitlab: https://fruitlab.com/gabfigueiro

StoryFire: https://storyfire.com/user/axn4fb1lmv0sttb

Dailymotion: https://dailymotion.com/gab_figueiro

gleev: https://gleev.xyz/channel/62487

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/gabfigueiro





Título Original: Maduk ft Veela - Ghost (Kerrigan's Anthem) [FREE DOWNLOAD]

Publicado em YT, 18 de Fevereiro de 2012

Créditos: Maduk, VEELA

Publicação Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tEA2prf_x48





Descrição Original do Autor:





2 065 206 vues 18 févr. 2012

Become a Patron!

/ veelamusic





Sarah Kerrigan cosplay handmade by Veela.





Lyrics:





"Hey commander, can you unplug me?

Just for a minute, I need some privacy."

Headset off and stretch her neck out

Down the rocks to her head's safe house





"Yeah, I remember it all

Leave and shut out my calls,"

The air was so dusty

Her armour getting rusty

She found thoughts she'd never had

Her young ones were just as bad

She winced at her weapon

And hold it to





Hole in her heart, feel like a lady

Fingers apart, cold, rugged and waiting

"I can't believe it, Jim, how did you know where to find me?

I kept the feelings in and really thought it had cost me.."

Drops in her goggles aren't of love

Something's really wrong and it feels awful

And even though her body's back to normal

She once was a villain and it's hiding in her soul





"I don't want to know what

She did, she is not who I am

At least that's what I thought

Now I'm second guessing

I can't put my gun down

My suit's getting heavy

Something wants to be released

Something dark inside me

Dark familiarity"





She open her eyes and watched the ruins

And thought of her life and her love to lose

She shook out her lenses, they'd want her back soon

The moments alone becoming scarce and few

Sure, she could fight, but she's getting visions

Deeds that were unspeakable and personally did

She couldn't pose a threat to the Ghost like this

He rescued her once now it's her turn to save him