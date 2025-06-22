🚨BREAKING Trump: 'US BOMBED 3 Nuclear Sites in Iran'

Video not important, but description below, NEWS first:

🚨 BREAKING: IDIOT Trump (Israel's puppet) claims US BOMBED 3 nuclear sites in Iran

💬 "A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow," Trump boasted.

His stupid words, and link below, then video description return to WH

"We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter."

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/114724035571020048



Adding:

Trump gave Israel a heads-up before bombing Iran – Axios

An Israeli official told Axios that Tel Aviv was notified in advance by the Trump administration about the US strikes on Iran.

🚨 Trump posts 'Fordow is gone'

🚨 Trump to address nation after US air force attacked Iran

💬 “This is an HISTORIC MOMENT FOR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” Trump wrote on his social media.

THEN: Trump's Truth Social reportedly goes offline

Adding:

US BOMBED Iran at 2:30 AM local time — NYT citing Iranian officials

🚨 US used B-2 bombers to strike Fordow – reports

According to The New York Times, “a number of American B-2 bombers were used to hit Fordo,” carrying 30,000-pound “bunker-buster” munitions into the fortified site.

Video Description:

Video about 2 hours or so ago.

Trump takes NO questions

Heads straight into White House

Set to meet national security team on Iran right now