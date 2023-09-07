Sen John Kennedy:“The American people clearly have concerns about President Biden. I mean, he talks like he's from outer space sometimes, and that's a legitimate issue but it's never covered on Capitol Hill.





This week it’s been all McConnell... when the world ends and hell freezes over, there will be 3 things left, Chuck Grassley, Mitch McConnell and cockroaches.”





https://rumble.com/v3fg5ia-sen-kennedy-when-the-world-ends-3-things-will-be-left..html