【Ukraine Rescue】Volunteers From Israel Are Immediately Introduced to Our ROLF and NFSC Tent by Other Volunteers

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【Ukraine Rescue】 04/07/2022 A dozen of international rescue volunteers from Israel come to the Medyka camp today. They come to our tent for meetings and rest right after they arrive. During our interview, this Israel volunteer tells us that they have already heard from the other volunteers that the ROLF and NFSC tent is a really good place to rest, gather around, and have a really good coffee. They’ve also heard that the tent was built up by the people of the NFSC who are taking down the CCP. She wishes our NFSC every success.