https://gettr.com/post/p25ri414c55
2023.01.20 CCP's spy Shan Weijian stole American pensions in a very stealthy way, and there are a lot of untold secrets here; American money is being stolen by the CCP little by little.
中共间谍单伟建非常的隐秘的偷取美国养老金，这里面有很多的不可告人的秘密，美国人的钱在一点一点的共产党被吸走。
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.