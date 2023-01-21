Create New Account
CCP's spy Shan Weijian stole American pensions in a very stealthy way, and there are a lot of untold secrets here
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 21 hours ago
https://gettr.com/post/p25ri414c55

2023.01.20 CCP's spy Shan Weijian stole American pensions in a very stealthy way, and there are a lot of untold secrets here; American money is being stolen by the CCP little by little.

中共间谍单伟建非常的隐秘的偷取美国养老金，这里面有很多的不可告人的秘密，美国人的钱在一点一点的共产党被吸走。

