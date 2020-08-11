Portland – 70 Days And Still Out of Control, 3175

Good afternoon, I’m still reporting on the lawless left coast.

First, it was Minneapolis that became lawless after the death of George Floyd. Then, not to be outdone, it was Seattle with their new anarchist city with a city called Chop.

Then Portland got in on the nightly TV news action. But Portland can actually make a good case for being the riot capitol of the nation because their riots actually started on Nov. 10, 2016, two days after President Trump was elected and 70 days before he was inaugurated.

A man by the name of Charlie Hales was mayor then. Less than 2 months later, he left and the current mayor, Ted Wheeler took over as mayor.

Wheeler was a typical product of the left. Born into wealth, he attended all the right schools; Stanford for a degree in economics, followed by an MBA at Columbia University in New York, followed by a masters in public policy from Harvard. A candidate fully prepared for leftist political glory.



So it’s no wonder that he was ready to adopt any far left policy that was thrown at him, including allowing rioters to destroy the downtown of the city we was responsible for, and then chastising President Trump for trying to save it.

On July 17, President Trump sent in federal DHS agents to help protect US government buildings and personnel. Mayor Wheeler blamed the federal response for increasing the violence.

Wheeler’s semi turn around came 5 nights later on July 22nd when he joined the nightly protestors attacking the federal courthouse and to his surprise was booed by the protestors for allowing Portland police to try to protect the building after Trump’s withdraw of his federal DHS agents.

It took Wheeler two weeks to figure out a new stance to try to quell the destruction and somehow avoid getting blamed for it. He told the protesters:

“You are not demonstrating; you are attempting to commit murder.”

Why? Because the protesters were really being used as a political prop in the election campaign of Donald Trump because they were reinforcing the stereotype that anarchists had gone wild in Portland. Really? Well, what would you call it?

Do you think Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has apologized to President Donald Trump? Can he ever admit that he was just flat wrong?

Wheeler should, but he might be too busy right now still trying to quell the riots in his city because at this point the buck is going to stop with him.

Wheeler probably wishes he had those federal resources at his disposal now, because it appears the Portland police are being overwhelmed despite the fact that they have started using tear gas, pepper spray, pepper balls and stun grenades, something else Trump was criticized for when federal law enforcement used similar nonlethal munitions.

It is ridiculous to blame Trump for the rioting. It would be like blaming the fire department that arrives to put out a fire, for causing the fire by their arrival on the scene. The whole thing was completely nonsensical and indicates just how crazy the far left Democratic leadership has become, but they know they can basically get away with anything because they have CNN and MSNBC in their pocket to interpret the news of the day in the sickening hues of the red dawn.

The way to stop the violence was to arrest the people committing the violence, something that Wheeler is only now doing after more than 70 days of violence in his streets.

Wheeler now has to admit he was dead wrong, because after the feds left Portland, the violence didn’t stop. In fact, the violence is escalating and why wouldn’t it. Each night the violent anarchists go out and destroy as much as they can and nothing happens to them.

Imagine if you were a violent anarchist who wanted to get arrested so you could put it on your resume. Night after night you would have to be more violent and abusive, maybe that's why they poured paint on that poor elderly woman, someone thought surely this will get me arrested and yet it didn’t happen. So even elder abuse is ok in anarchy land.

Wheeler has a huge mess on his hands and the longer he waits to take forceful action, the harder it’s going to be to fix. It’s like a leak. It’s a lot easier to fix when it’s pin hole than when water is gushing out of it like a fire hose.

Wheeler has let Portland become that out-of-control fire hose.

I’m still reporting from just outside the citadel of American freedom. Good day.