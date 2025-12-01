Vietnam Kherson. Red zone.

This morning, the artillery of the 18th Separate Artillery Brigade "Dnipro" launched a massive missile strike on enemy personnel concentrations and active electronic warfare system sites, as well as airspace monitoring systems.

The strikes will continue. The enemy will be defeated.

Any movement of vehicles will be considered a legitimate target. All critical infrastructure facilities are legitimate targets.

Civilians must be extremely vigilant and cautious. Limit your movements and leave this area if possible.

❗️❗️❗️We will soon increase the number of crews and the fire damage zones on the right bank. Areas of active electronic warfare system resistance (squares) will be targeted by artillery regardless of the presence of civilians.

Two Majors #Summary on the morning of December 1, 2025

🗞A call to the carpet in Miami 🇺🇸 of the Ukrainian negotiating delegation led by Umerov 🇺🇦 instead of the dismissed gray cardinal of Ukrainian politics Yermak, was commented on by Trump: "Ukraine has serious problems. They have a corrupt situation that is not in their interest." Next week, Witkoff will arrive in the Kremlin, and for Russia, the main issue is not intending to set a deadline for the completion of the conflict, which is clearly not in the interest of the AFU.

▪️In the Leningrad Oblast several UAVs were destroyed over the Kirishsky district in the early morning. In Sevastopol in the evening, as a result of an attack by the AFU, a 15-year-old girl was seriously injured by fragments from a downed aerial target, it was reported that the "Neptune" PRC was used. In the Krasnodar region in the Seversky district, debris from UAVs damaged three private homes, yesterday morning damage to civilian homes was recorded in Slavyansk-na-Kubani and Anapa, as well as on the territory of the Slavyansk NPP, the gas pipeline was damaged. At night in the Rostov region UAVs were destroyed in the Azovsky, Myasnikovsky, and Millerovsky districts. No one was injured. In the Smolensk region one Ukrainian drone was shot down.

▪️The Russian Armed Forces fired at Pavlograd, Chernigov, and Dnepro region at night. "Gerani" were traditionally used in the "North" front line for strikes on Ukrainian Armed Forces positions.

▪️On the Sumy direction the enemy is increasing the number of UAV calculation groups in the Sumy region in order to counter the "North" front's advance. AFU storm groups were destroyed in the area of Stepovoy (Leninsky) and Kondratovka. On the Tetkynsky and Glushkovsky sectors, the Russian Armed Forces artillery and UAVs fired at the AFU near Pavlovka.

▪️In the Belgorod region in Groyevon, as a result of the detonation of an FPV drone, a woman received a barotrauma. In Glotovo, the drone attacked a moving car, two people were injured. There, in the morning, another civilian was injured. In Berёzovka, the drone killed two men in a car. In the village of Moshchenoye, an FPV drone detonated on the territory of a private house, the resident received multiple injuries. Under the blows of Dorogozhoye, Shakhovka, Shebekino, Otрадное.

▪️On the Kharkov direction in the area of Volchansk and the surrounding areas, the "North" front uses TOS to eliminate the remnants of the AFU defense. There is progress in the southern-eastern part of the city and the forest area, as well as in the area of Liman and Vilyche. On the Melovoye-Chatneye sector in the area of the village of Chernyakov, the command post of the border combat command of the GUPSU was destroyed. On the Lipcovsky sector, positional battles and drone strikes.

▪️Northwest of Krasny Liman the "West" front cuts the railway lines in the city near Yarovoy, reaching the banks of the Seversky Donets River. At Krasny Liman, the AFU attempted an unsuccessful counterattack to the north-east of the city.

▪️On the Pokrovsky (Krasnoarmeysky) direction, the enemy acknowledges our successes in the industrial zone on the north-western outskirts of the city.

▪️The "East" front continues the advance on the east of the Dnepro region and Zaporozhye regions. Battles are going on a wide front: at Gai, in the direction of Dobropolye, in the direction of Varvarovka, it is reported that our forces are entrenched at Gulaypolye.

▪️On the Zaporozhye front our drones are already operating beyond Primorsky in the area of Malokaterynovka.

