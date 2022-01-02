Pastor Artur and David palowski was arrested by police after a peaceful protests against this coronavirus vaccine and mask mandatory

Hi Sisters and Brothers who are believers in Jesus Christ. In this video you can police arresting pastor Artur and David palowski after a peaceful protests against this coronavirus vaccine and mask mandate announced by world governments. Ex-Muslims who has left and accepted Jesus Christ as your own saviour read the bible from it's original language(manuscripts), not from modern bible versions in english because the devil has put his words in the modern bible versions through the pope who are actually satanists from freemasonry religion(satanic religion or illuminati) and you can see or share an Ex-Muslim who has left islam and accepted Jesus Christ as his own saviour from youtube channel named Positron channel with profile picture of a cross. Days of troubles for the children of God in end times which is predicted by prophet Daniel and this will be my last video, if you don't see my videos in the coming days.