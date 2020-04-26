BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

G2Voice #189 - This INSANITY HAS TO STOP!! Part Two - An Urgent Message to the World from Bishop Mark Grenon 4-26-20
G2Church
G2Church
1419 followers
Follow
11
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
2746 views • April 26, 2020
This week we are talking about why this Insanity has to stop.. Religious Persecution!!
Genesis II Church Documentary (Subtitled in 10 languages): http://quantumleap.is
This weeks newsletter: https://g2churchnews.org/586-g2voice-189
This weeks links: https://www.brighteon.com/084b61e6-4729-4d15-9c1f-608f1b460f3e

Imagine, A World Without DIS-EASE Volume Two out! E-Book and Paper back
https://g2churchbooks.org/Volume-Two-of-%E2%80%98Imagine-A-World-Without-DIS-EASE%E2%80%99-ebook-p169039425

Share these links with friends and family…
Free Partial E-Book (ENG, ESP)
https://g2churchbooks.org/Free-partial-ebook-downloads-c31738998

Genesis II Church Newsletter Subscription: http://genesis2church.is/
Sacraments: https://newg2sacraments.org/
G2Voice Website: https://g2voice.is/
G2Voice Video: www.brighteon.com

Testimonies: www.mmstestimonials.co www.bitchute.com

Protocol videos: G2Church www.bitchute.com

Membership: https://officialg2churchmembership.org/

Colombian Restoration Center!
If anyone wants to come for a 30-day Detox in
Colombia, South America
please Contact us at: [email protected]
or for Spanish [email protected]

Newsletter Signup:
genesis2church.is/newsletter

Para boletines en Español: Iglesiagenesis2.org
Episodios subtitulados en Español: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/iglesiagenesisii

G2Voice Website: G2Voice.is

Upcoming Seminars:


Contact our Bishop Joseph at: [email protected]

New Book site and New Ebook
https://g2churchbooks.org/

Jim’s Books
https://jimhumble.is/bookstore

MMS Health Recovery Guidebook: http://jimhumble.is/bookstore/mms-health-recovery-guidebook

How to Make MMS: Sodium Chlorite 22.4% (Master Mineral Solution)
https://genesis2church.ch/videos
How to dilute HCL Hydrochloric acid from 35% to 4% and 5%
https://genesis2church.ch/videos

Starting Procedure:
Protocol 1000:
(Daily Protocol Bottle):
Protocol 1000+:
Protocol 2000: https://genesis2church.ch/videos
Protocol 4000:
Spray Bottle Protocol:
MMS Survival Kit:

For Sacramental Products contact us at: [email protected] E-mail
or https://www.g2sacraments.org/
Home video course: https://genesis2church.ch/videocourse
Facebook G2Voice: https://www.facebook.com/G2voice.is/
Facebook Genesis II Church: https://www.facebook.com/GenesisIIChurch/
G2Voice: https://g2voice.is/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/G2Voice1

Sacramental Guidance (English): [email protected]
Orientation Sacramental (Español): [email protected]

Chlorine Dioxide Informational links:

Humans Study https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/6520728

MMSWIKI: http://mmswiki.is/index.php/Main_Page

How Chlorine Dioxide works: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yaBURpoIWSo
G2Voice contact: [email protected]
Support: [email protected]
Keywords
jim humbleg2voicemmsmark grenonchlorine dioxidemmstestimonialsg2cjoseph grenonmmsnewsmmscuresmmsnoticiastestimoniodemmsiglesiagenesis2g2churchnewsjonathan grenonthe g2voicela voz g2g2voice episodeg2voice episodiobleachchurchletter to president
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Civilizational War Over AI: I&#8217;m on the Side of Humans, Not the Machine Overlords

The Civilizational War Over AI: I’m on the Side of Humans, Not the Machine Overlords

Mike Adams
Trump Announces $1 Million Reward for Reports of Voter Fraud Ahead of Midterms

Trump Announces $1 Million Reward for Reports of Voter Fraud Ahead of Midterms

Garrison Vance
Binance Hackers Moved $6.3B Before Assets Could Be Frozen, Report Says

Binance Hackers Moved $6.3B Before Assets Could Be Frozen, Report Says

Patrick Lewis
U.S. Treasury Projects Higher Borrowing Needs Over Next Decade

U.S. Treasury Projects Higher Borrowing Needs Over Next Decade

Sterling Ashworth
White House Exploring Options to Keep Netanyahu in Power Under Unity Government, Report Says

White House Exploring Options to Keep Netanyahu in Power Under Unity Government, Report Says

Douglas Harrington
Financial Times Refuses to Retract Putin Call Article

Financial Times Refuses to Retract Putin Call Article

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy