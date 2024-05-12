Create New Account
Prophecies | STAND AGAINST DARKNESS - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited
Flyover Conservatives
Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.



TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live



TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS - www.thepropheticreport.com



For Printable Versions of the Declarations - text DECREES to 40509

(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)



𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 -



Cindy Jacobs May 2, 2024

4:05 - 14:24

https://www.youtube.com/live/ALFZ3ddc-30?si=-JiGxt7CLBdHH_Gc



Amanda Grace May 6, 2024

11:22 - 21:28

21:49 - 28:43

https://www.youtube.com/live/NcY3_F-MQ0Q?si=2gMPk1oDA6uE3Thb



Julie Green May 5, 2024 1st word

6:24 -15:14

https://rumble.com/v4tin8l-live-with-julie.html



Tim Sheets May 5, 2024

16:39 - 24:22

34:01- 39:54

https://youtu.be/khnc2NGGENY?si=Z32Eky3_s-EcqXrr



Hank Kunneman May 3, 2024 Oasis Church

1:17:43 -1:23:42

https://youtu.be/ndEqfeEXNRA?si=uJfEDjRTQHHuX0YM



Robin Bullock 11th Hour May 7, 2024

58:39 - 1:00:09

1:25:22 -1:43:44

https://www.youtube.com/live/JTwWxVf_CMQ?si=8JRT__0YheWHxIef



Robin Bullock The Sword of the Spirit Conference May 3, 2024

1:33:12 - 1:37:05

https://www.youtube.com/live/JEYa-uYKZrs?si=Q9pNz62pxgsDhnMa



Christa Elisha April 20, 2024

38:27 - 43:35

https://www.youtube.com/live/bTgdAT2yraA?si=5PvIoPLSsg_ZEz6t



Tim Sheets Same

3:30 -13:04

https://youtu.be/kh


