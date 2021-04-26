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COVID-19 Causing A Severe Commercial Real Estate Crisis
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70 views • April 26, 2021
COVID-19 has caused commercial real estate vacancies, more mall struggles, and multi-family evictions. Property owners that were given pandemic forbearance in 2020, are now facing their real estate debt maturing in 2021. In late 2020 retail vacancies went up 11 percent from the previous year. This video looks at the troubling situation caused by the pandemic, but also changing consumer shopping habits and online purchasing.
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