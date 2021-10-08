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BRAVE DOCTOR FROM FLORIDA TELLS THEM MANY TRUTHS, LIKE HOW THE "VACCINE" IS NOT FDA APPROVED.
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180 views • October 08, 2021
Here’s a 3 minute video where a brave Doctor from Florida tells a Jury many truths, like how the vaccine is not approved in itself by the FDA, only its application to be approved. He also proves the variants are coming from the va😵ed…
This is what a real doctor looks like. He wants to cure people.
This is what a real doctor looks like. He wants to cure people.
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