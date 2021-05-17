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BUSTED: New Video Shows Capitol Police Lied About January 6th FULL SHOW 5-16-21
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101 views • May 17, 2021
Harrison Smith breaks down shocking unearthed footage of U.S. Capitol Police encouraging protesters to enter the Capitol building on January 6, completely shattering the media’s manufactured narrative that the Capitol protest was an “armed insurrection.”
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