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Truth Bros: Testing The Test [1/3]
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139 views • January 06, 2022
[PART 1 OF 3] In this video: The Truth Bros have obtained a CV19 Test from an anonymous donor, and investigated the contents using multiple cameras, a microscope, heat, and a couple circumstances. Thanks for watching!
00:00 Intro and Briefing
00:25 Decontamination
01:07 Samples
01:50 Opening The Bundle
02:56 The Wand Is Revealed!
04:00 Application: Raw Chicken
04:15 Application: Fake Crab
04:34 Application: Saliva
05:55 Hair Bulb
06:30 Saliva Examination
08:53 Grubworm Spotted?
10:15 Heat to Worm
10:57 "Tripod can do my job."
13:19 The End of the Bristle
17:00 Raw Chicken Examination
We are a group of Brothers that seek out truth and adventure. Come join us as we embark on the journey of truth!
---Socials---
YT: https://youtube.com/channel/UCyMkYXLsUCSAD7ViEFqiLvg
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TruthBros:a
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/truthbros
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/TruthBros
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/TruthBros/
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/user161636373
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@TruthBros:a
Locals: https://truthbros.locals.com/
Discord: https://discord.gg/VWgybYDADH
GroupMe: https://groupme.com/join_group/71913949/fILXVlLf
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Truth-Bros-108152651655975
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TruthBros
God is truth.
00:00 Intro and Briefing
00:25 Decontamination
01:07 Samples
01:50 Opening The Bundle
02:56 The Wand Is Revealed!
04:00 Application: Raw Chicken
04:15 Application: Fake Crab
04:34 Application: Saliva
05:55 Hair Bulb
06:30 Saliva Examination
08:53 Grubworm Spotted?
10:15 Heat to Worm
10:57 "Tripod can do my job."
13:19 The End of the Bristle
17:00 Raw Chicken Examination
We are a group of Brothers that seek out truth and adventure. Come join us as we embark on the journey of truth!
---Socials---
YT: https://youtube.com/channel/UCyMkYXLsUCSAD7ViEFqiLvg
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TruthBros:a
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/truthbros
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/TruthBros
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/TruthBros/
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/user161636373
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@TruthBros:a
Locals: https://truthbros.locals.com/
Discord: https://discord.gg/VWgybYDADH
GroupMe: https://groupme.com/join_group/71913949/fILXVlLf
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Truth-Bros-108152651655975
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TruthBros
God is truth.
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