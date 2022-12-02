Welcome To Proverbs Club.Wisdom And A Secure Life.

Proverbs 1:33 (NIV).

33) but whoever listens to me will live in safety

and be at ease, without fear of harm.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Wisdom produces a life of freedom and security,

And the knowledge to sustain it.

