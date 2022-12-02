Welcome To Proverbs Club.Wisdom And A Secure Life.
Proverbs 1:33 (NIV).
33) but whoever listens to me will live in safety
and be at ease, without fear of harm.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Wisdom produces a life of freedom and security,
And the knowledge to sustain it.
https://pc1.tiny.us/4pnpys7w
#whoever #listens #live #safety #ease #without #fear #harm
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.