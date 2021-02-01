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Zachary got his hair cut. Saying goodnight, he spells his name, attempts to say his name and Momma.
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0 view • February 01, 2021
Zachary finally got his hair cut after 3 months waiting. This was in the spring and summer 2020 when we could not go because of mask requirements. Zach and I are saying goodnight. He attempts to say his name, Momma, and he spells his name Zachary.
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