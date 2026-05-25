The AI Data Center Map and its Shocking Revelations, an interview with Hakeem Anwar

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The AI Data Center Map reveals a hidden crisis: thousands of massive facilities consuming enormous amounts of power and water—many built in already water-stressed regions. Behind the AI boom lies an infrastructure battle most people never see. The future of technology may come at the expense of communities and resources.
#AI #DataCenters #WaterCrisis #EnergyCrisis #Technology #Infrastructure #Environment #FutureTech
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