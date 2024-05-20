BREAKING!!! STATE IRANIAN MEDIA ANNOUNCES THAT IRANIAN PRESIDENT DIED IN HELICOPTER CRASH

Grafted In The Vine - Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/graftedinteamjesus1

Iranian President Raisi dies with other occupants of helicopter

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NaxBuTmtlE4





Iran's President Raisi dead in helicopter crash, Iranian state media reports

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/irans-president-raisi-dead-in-helicopter-crash-iranian-state-media-reports/ar-BB1mFxfJ





Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and foreign minister confirmed dead in helicopter crash

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/iranian-president-ebrahim-raisi-and-foreign-minister-confirmed-dead-in-helicopter-crash/ar-BB1mGFt0





Reactions to the death of Iran's president in a helicopter crash

https://www.reuters.com/world/reactions-death-irans-president-helicopter-crash-2024-05-20/





Iran's President Raisi killed in helicopter crash

https://edition.cnn.com/middleeast/live-news/raisi-iran-president-helicopter-crash-05-20-24/h_08533f1a31f64de7b00790d3e509ebc1





