1536 William Tyndale Illustrated New Testament Facsimile Reproduction
The Bible Museum
Published a month ago
William Tyndale was the first person to ever translate the New Testament directly into English from its original Greek, and he was also the first person to ever print an English language New Testament on a printing press. This beautiful and lavishly illustrated photographic replica of the $250,000 original is printed on archival paper and available for purchase here: https://greatsite.com/shop/facsimile-reproductions/1536-tyndale-new-testament-heavily-illustrated/


