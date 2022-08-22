In U.S., Poor Life Ratings Reach Record High is this the new norm?

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Quote of the day:Sponsored by criticalthinker.cyou
“Lying once makes it easier to do it the next time and the time after that. Deceit has a funny way of propagating until it finally destroys the thing it was attempting to protect. Sam in Blackhorse Road A Novel.”
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